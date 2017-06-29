Alaves sign Zidane's son Enzo
Real Madrid have allowed the oldest son of coach Zinedine Zidane, 22-year-old Enzo, to leave the club to join Alaves.
Zinedine Zidane's son Enzo has left Real Madrid and joined Alaves, signing a three-year deal with the LaLiga club.
The 22-year-old scored Madrid's fourth goal in the 6-1 Copa del Rey rout of Leonesa on his competitive debut in December 2016.
"To score on your Real Madrid debut is always a dream and I'm really happy it's come at the Bernabeu and with a win," he told Madrid's official website at the time.
But the midfielder failed to follow in his father's footsteps by breaking into the first-team setup at Madrid and has subsequently been allowed to move on.
FICHAJE | El Deportivo Alavés ficha a Enzo Zidane por 3 temporadas ¡Bienvenido! June 29, 2017
