Alba expected to be fit for Manchester City clash

Barcelona have announced that Jordi Alba will be sidelined for 10 days with a thigh injury, meaning he should be fit for the crunch clash with Manchester City.

The left-back was forced off in the first half of Spain's 1-1 World Cup qualifying draw with Italy in Turin on Thursday after pulling up in discomfort.

The former Valencia full-back has since undergone tests that show he has sustained minor damage to his left hamstring, which will keep him out of the league meeting with Deportivo La Coruna next Saturday.

He should, however, be available for the Champions League group game against Pep Guardiola's City at Camp Nou the following Wednesday.

"Medical tests have confirmed that Jordi Alba has an elongation of the femoral biceps in his left thigh," a Barca statement said.

"The approximate time out will be 10 days."