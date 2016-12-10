Alba: Messi hasn't spoken about new contract

Lionel Messi has not spoken to his Barcelona team-mates about the prospect of signing a new contract, according to Jordi Alba.

The Spanish champions are reported to have begun discussions with the Argentina star's father Jorge this week over a new deal that would keep him at the club until 2022.

Messi was in fine form against Osasuna on Saturday, scoring twice and playing a sublime pass for Alba to set up Luis Suarez's goal as Barca ran out 3-0 winners at El Sadar.

Alba, who also assisted Messi's opener, is desperate for the Argentina star to extend his contract but says he has not discussed his future with the rest of the squad.

"Since I've been here, Leo sees passes like no-one else and he always looks for me," Alba said. "The two assists I gave were important but the first was thanks to Leo.

"I hope he renews. It will be good for us and also for him. We're superior with him. We haven't spoken with Leo about it, but I hope he stays."

Alba hopes his performance against Osasuna will earn him more favourable treatment by the media for the next week.

The Spain international believes he was unfairly singled out in the wake of the Clasico last Saturday, in which he was filmed calling Real Madrid's Mateo Kovacic "stupid" and telling him to "learn Spanish".

"They're things that are said during a game," he said. "They're always reported in the same way.

"People say things to me, too. It's been a while now with just reports about what I say.

"And I know where [the reports] come from. It does damage for no reason.

"They always go after me. I hope that everyone who has spoken ill of me speaks well of me after today."