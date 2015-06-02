Alba signs new Barcelona deal

Jordi Alba has agreed a new contract with Barcelona, keeping him at Camp Nou until 2020.

The Spanish full-back arrived at Barca from Valencia in 2012 and has made 71 top-flight appearances for the Catalan giants.

Alba's new deal, which will include a €150million release clause, will be signed in the coming days.

News of Alba's commitment to the club will come as a timely boost ahead of Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against Juventus.

Alba will be looking to add a Champions League winners medal to his collection of silverware, having already triumphed in La Liga (twice), Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana, as well as Euro 2012 with Spain.