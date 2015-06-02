Alba signs new Barcelona deal
Ahead of this weekend's UEFA Champions League final, Jordi Alba has agreed a new five-year Barcelona contract.
Jordi Alba has agreed a new contract with Barcelona, keeping him at Camp Nou until 2020.
The Spanish full-back arrived at Barca from Valencia in 2012 and has made 71 top-flight appearances for the Catalan giants.
Alba's new deal, which will include a €150million release clause, will be signed in the coming days.
News of Alba's commitment to the club will come as a timely boost ahead of Saturday's UEFA Champions League final against Juventus.
Alba will be looking to add a Champions League winners medal to his collection of silverware, having already triumphed in La Liga (twice), Copa del Rey and Supercopa de Espana, as well as Euro 2012 with Spain.
Get the best features, fun and footballing frolics straight to your inbox every week.