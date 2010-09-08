Albania beat Luxembourg to top Group D

Salihi volleyed home Armend Dallku's 37th minute cross as Josip Kuze's team followed a goalless draw in Romania with three points as Luxembourg slumped to a second straight defeat.

The visitors, who were thrashed 3-0 at home by Bosnia in their opener, finished with 10 men after Mario Mutsch was dismissed just before the hour for a second yellow card.

Albania, who now have four points along with Belarus, host Bosnia on Oct. 8 in their next qualifying match of the campaign.

