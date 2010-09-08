Albania beat Luxembourg to top Group D
By app
TIRANA - Albania's Hamdi Salihi struck in the first half to secure a 1-0 win over 10-man Luxembourg on Tuesday that put them top of Euro 2012 qualifying Group D.
Salihi volleyed home Armend Dallku's 37th minute cross as Josip Kuze's team followed a goalless draw in Romania with three points as Luxembourg slumped to a second straight defeat.
The visitors, who were thrashed 3-0 at home by Bosnia in their opener, finished with 10 men after Mario Mutsch was dismissed just before the hour for a second yellow card.
Albania, who now have four points along with Belarus, host Bosnia on Oct. 8 in their next qualifying match of the campaign.
