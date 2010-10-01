Albania coach to miss qualifiers after stroke

Kuze, 57, had the stroke on Thursday and is under observation in a hospital in Tirana, federation spokesman Tritan Kokona said.

"He is better today than yesterday but we have still to wait. Of course, he will not be ready for the matches with Bosnia and Belarus," Kokona said.

Albania are top of Euro 2012 qualifying Group D after drawing with Romania and beating Luxembourg, level on four points with Belarus.

They host Bosnia next Friday and travel to Belarus on October 12.