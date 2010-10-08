Albania hold Bosnia to retain top spot
By app
TIRANA, Oct 8 (Reuters) - Surprise packages Albania held on to top spot in Euro 2012 Group D qualifying after an equaliser by Klodian Duro secured a 1-1 home draw with Bosnia on Friday.
The 32-year-old midfielder struck in added time at the end of the first half after Vedad Ibisevic had struck in the 21st minute for the visitors.
Albania have five points from three matches, level on points with Belarus who were held to a goalless draw in Luxembourg. Bosnia are third on four points.
France, who have three points, and Romania (two) meet at the Stade de France on Saturday. Luxembourg are bottom with one point.
