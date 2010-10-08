Albania hold Bosnia to retain top spot

The 32-year-old midfielder struck in added time at the end of the first half after Vedad Ibisevic had struck in the 21st minute for the visitors.

Albania have five points from three matches, level on points with Belarus who were held to a goalless draw in Luxembourg. Bosnia are third on four points.

France, who have three points, and Romania (two) meet at the Stade de France on Saturday. Luxembourg are bottom with one point.