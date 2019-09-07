Albania players unimpressed after wrong national anthem is played in Paris

The kick-off in France’s Euro 2020 qualifier against Albania in Paris was delayed – after the wrong national anthem was played.

Albania’s players looked distinctly unimpressed, some exchanging puzzled looks, as an unfamiliar tune – the Andorran anthem according to the UEFA website – greeted them as they linked arms ahead of the match at the Stade de France.

The visiting fans showed their displeasure as they whistled from the stands.

Kingsley Coman, scores the opening goal against Albania (Christophe Ena/AP)

After the playing of France’s La Marseillaise, the Albania players refused to line up for the match, demanding the correct anthem be played before they would do so.

Eventually it was, although not before further embarrassment as, according to L’Equipe, the stadium announcer promised “the Armenian anthem” would be played. The match eventually kicked off seven minutes late.

Things did not get much better for the Albanians when the action got under way, though, with Kingsley Coman giving the hosts the lead after eight minutes.

France’s next match on Tuesday is at home to Andorra.