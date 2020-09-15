Albian Ajeti promises there is more to come at Celtic

Albian Ajeti might not be at peak fitness yet but has hit the ground running with goals at Celtic and vows to get back to his best as soon as possible.

The Switzerland striker made his £4.5million move to Parkhead from West Ham a month ago and came off the bench to make his Premiership debut and score the winning goal in a 1-0 victory against Dundee United at Tannadice.

The 23-year-old forward’s second Hoops goal came as substitute against Motherwell before he made his first start alongside Odsonne Edouard against Ross County in Dingwall on Saturday, grabbing the second in a 5-0 win before he made way for Patryk Klimala after 62 minutes.

Ahead of the Premiership game against St Mirren in Paisley on Wednesday night, Ajeti spoke of his improvement with the promise of more to come.

He said: “I feel better, much better than when I came.

“This was my first start in seven or eight months, maybe more.

“My last start I think was in January, and it takes a little bit of time to get back to 90 minutes but I was happy to play 60 on Saturday.

“I am training very hard at the moment. I am trying to do some extra work to get as fit as possible.

“But the game was good – I played 60 minutes, I had no problems.

“We have plenty of games now so I will try to improve game by game.”