Can Villa rediscover their previously excellent home form after two defeats at Villa Park in a row?

After positioning themselves as serious title contenders this season, Aston Villa have stumbled somewhat in recent weeks, losing at home to Everton and Brentford. This is a situation they will be keen to change when taking on Brighton in the 7.30pm game on Wednesday, 11 February.

VIP tickets are available from just £79 – which includes unlimited food and drink before and after the game.



Buy a VIP package for Aston Villa vs Brighton for £79 with Seat Unique.

The seats are in the Doug Ellis stand, and the package also includes a match programme, and a Q&A with an ex-player before kick-off.

Buy Villa vs Brighton VIP tickets for just £79

The Lower Grounds – £79 This package gives you a seat in the Upper Tier of the Doug Ellis Stand. Included is full complimentary food and drink three hours before kick-off in a Holte End lounge. There's also a Q&A with an ex-player before the match, a programme, and yet more food and drink for 90 minutes after the final whistle.

If you're in the market for even higher levels of hospitality, other match day options for the Brighton game are the 83 Champions Club (£169), and the 150 Club (£249). See the Seat Unique website for further details.

To buy match tickets through Seat Unique, you don't need to be in a supporters club, or need to wait for ticket windows to open. It's as simple as choosing the game you'd like to go to and buying your tickets online.

After being sold by Villa to Juventus in 2024, Douglas Luiz was loaned out to Forest in August. In January, he then returned to Villa on loan for the remainder of this season (Image credit: Getty Images)

Villa made a couple of key signings in the January transfer window, both of whom returning to the club for the second time. After Donyell Malen's departure and Evann Guessand's loan to Palace last month, Villa have brought in experienced striker Tammy Abraham. Given that Boubacar Kamara looks like being out for the season, and the injury problems experienced by Amadou Onana, Unai Emery has bolstered his midfield by bringing Douglas Luiz back to the club. Both players got minutes on the pitch in the Brentford game.

Another player returning to the club is right winger Leon Bailey. After being loaned to Roma in the summer, he was recalled to Villa in January, and came off the bench in Villa's last win – a 2-0 away victory against Newcastle.

Get FourFourTwo Newsletter The best features, fun and footballing quizzes, straight to your inbox every week. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Before Wednesday night's game, Villa play away at Bournemouth on Saturday. The Cherries are in good form, losing only to Arsenal this year, and beating Liverpool and Wolves in their last two games.

Danny Welbeck has been in decent form this season. With eight goals to his name, he is Brighton's leading scorer (Image credit: Alamy)

As for the visitors, it was three in and three out during January. Brighton resigned Pascal Gross after an unsuccessful spell at Borussia Dortmund, and recalled Igor Julio from West Ham, and Matt O’Riley from Olympique Marseille. The three leaving the Seagulls were all sent out on loan – Brajan Gruda to RB Leipzig, Diego Coppola to Paris FC, and Tommy Watson to Millwall.

After scoring first in their last two games, Brighton succumbed to extra-time goals – losing 2-1 to Fulham and drawing 1-1 with Everton. They will be looking to bounce back from those disappointments against Crystal Palace on Sunday. The Eagles are on a dreadful run of form and are without a win in the Premier League since early December.

Seat Unique's VIP tickets don't just apply to Wednesday's game, there's a full season's worth of Aston Villa packages over on their website.

Seat Unique also has VIP tickets for many other British clubs. Take your pick from: Arsenal, Arsenal Women, Aston Villa, Birmingham City, Birmingham City WFC, Brentford, Bristol Rovers, Crystal Palace, Everton, Everton Women, Fleetwoood Town, Forest Green Rovers, Fulham, Ipswich Town, Leeds, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Newcastle, Nottingham Forest, Plymouth Argyle, Rangers, Sheffield United, Southampton, Swansea City, Tottenham, Watford, Wigan Athletic, and Wolverhampton.