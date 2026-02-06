‘We complement each other, and with time you just keep getting better. The connection becomes strong and that helps you adapt to each other’ Martin Odegaard details why the Gunners have a complete midfield

After three consecutive second-place Premier League finishes, Arsenal are determined that this will be the season where they make the final evolutionary step from perennial runners-up to champions of England.

This process has seen the Arsenal squad incrementally improved with every transfer window, no more so than in the engine room of midfield, where the club have a unit filled with the kind of complementary skillset that only the very best teams can manage.

With depth, adaptability and chemistry in the middle of the pitch, skipper Martin Odegaard believes this can be the bedrock of a title success.

Odegaard on Arsenal’s midfield

Odegaard believes the Arsenal midfield has a perfect mix of attributes (Image credit: Getty Images)

One of the final pieces of his puzzle was Martin Zubimendi, who joined the club in a £55million move from Real Sociedad in the summer.

“He’s unbelievable - I knew that already because I played with him and saw his quality when I was at Real Sociedad,” Odegaard tells FourFourTwo, referencing a loan spell in San Sebastian during the 2019-20 season, when Zubimendi was just starting to emerge in the first team.

“Straight away you see it – the way he understands the game, how smart he is. His positioning without the ball, the way he wins it back – he’s not the biggest or the strongest, but he’s so intelligent. It’s amazing to play with him. He deserves all the credit he gets.”

Add in the likes of Declan Rice, Mikel Merino and Eberechi Eze, and the Gunners have options galore. So what is it like to step onto the pitch with such an assortment of talent?

“Great,” Odegaard beams. “We’re all a bit different, but we work really well together. I feel as though we’re getting the best out of each other. We complement each other, and with time you just keep getting better. Players learn more about what you want and you learn what they want as well. The connection becomes really strong – the trust as well – and that helps you adapt to each other.”

This chemistry was evident on the visit to Bournemouth at the start of January, when Odegaard had the ball under control at the edge of the penalty area, with space opening up for one of his trademark shots. Then he heard it – a voice to his left, urgent and familiar. “Martiiiin! Here!”

Odegaard smiles as he thinks back to that moment. “I could hear Declan shouting,” he recalls. “I saw him coming out of the corner of my eye. That’s the understanding between us – because I know that he likes to arrive late at the edge of the box.”

Odegaard and Rice have built up an excellent understanding (Image credit: Getty Images)

Another moment that stands out for the Norwegian was an assist he provided for Zubimendi against Aston Villa during December’s 4-1 victory that saw the Gunners move five points clear at the top of the league.

Odegaard won the ball inside the Villa half, moved forwards, drew defenders into his path and then split the Villa rearguard with a through ball straight into Zubimendi’s path, who would finish with aplomb.

“I’ve had a few other good ones, but it’s definitely one of my favourites because it was such a tight space and such a difficult pass to make,” he says. “I had to do a little body feint to open up the space, then Zubi made a run and that was just timely.”