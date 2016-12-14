Alcacer: I needed Barca goal for confidence
Paco Alcacer headed home from close range in the second half against Al Ahli on Tuesday, much to his relief.
Paco Alcacer revelled in his confidence-boosting goal after finally opening his account for Barcelona.
After enduring a long wait to score his maiden Barca goal, Alcacer was on target in the club's 5-3 friendly win over Al Ahli in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.
Alcacer headed home from close range to make it 4-1 in the second half, much to his relief.
"Of course I am excited. I wanted to score," he said to SER after the match.
"The coach has already told me that I am working well and I hope it helps the team.
"I needed that goal to gain more confidence."
Alcacer added: "It's clear that when you come to a new team, you need time to adapt. I am fine and I need to keep working hard as the coach told me."
Alcacer and Co. will now turn their attention to the local derby against Espanyol in LaLiga on Sunday.
