Alcacer: I needed Barca goal for confidence

Paco Alcacer revelled in his confidence-boosting goal after finally opening his account for Barcelona.

After enduring a long wait to score his maiden Barca goal, Alcacer was on target in the club's 5-3 friendly win over Al Ahli in Doha, Qatar on Tuesday.

Alcacer headed home from close range to make it 4-1 in the second half, much to his relief.

"Of course I am excited. I wanted to score," he said to SER after the match.

"The coach has already told me that I am working well and I hope it helps the team.

"I needed that goal to gain more confidence."

Alcacer added: "It's clear that when you come to a new team, you need time to adapt. I am fine and I need to keep working hard as the coach told me."

Alcacer and Co. will now turn their attention to the local derby against Espanyol in LaLiga on Sunday.