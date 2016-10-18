Alderweireld scans 'all clear' - Pochettino

Tottenham defender Toby Alderweireld has been cleared of a serious knee injury, but is still likely to miss the trip to Bournemouth.

Alderweireld was carried off on a stretcher during his side's 1-1 draw at West Brom in the Premier League on Saturday.

But the Belgium international is set to be back soon after undergoing scans, manager Mauricio Pochettino said after his team drew with Bayer Leverkusen in the Champions League.

"It's difficult for the weekend because it's still painful for him but it's important that the scan was all clear," he said, via the club's website.

"We'll now see. If he's not involved this weekend, maybe for the next few games [he can be available].

"But the important information is that the scan was good."

After their trip to Bournemouth on Saturday, Spurs meet Liverpool in the EFL Cup before hosting Leicester City.