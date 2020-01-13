Alderweireld to sit out Boro replay

Tottenham boss Jose Mourinho has revealed Toby Alderweireld will be rested in the FA Cup replay against Middlesbrough.

Alderweireld is the only man who will get the night off as Mourinho confirmed everyone else, including Christian Eriksen, will be involved.

Ben Davies (ankle), Hugo Lloris (elbow), Tanguy Ndombele (hip), Harry Kane (hamstring) and Moussa Sissoko (knee) are all missing.

Spurs are hoping to sign Gedson Fernandes on an 18-month loan from Benfica but he would not be eligible to play anyway as players need to have been registered for the original tie.

Middlesbrough boss Jonathan Woodgate will be without striker Britt Assombalonga for Tuesday night’s FA Cup third-round replay at Tottenham after he suffered a setback in training.

Assombalonga, who has not played since damaging an ankle against Charlton on December 7, had been expected to join the squad for the trip to the capital but was still struggling in training on Sunday and has been left out of the travelling party.

Keeper Darren Randolph, who underwent a medical at West Ham last week, is fit after a thigh injury but with his proposed transfer yet to be completed, will not figure. Tomas Mejias is set to start once again after playing in the first game.

Defender Daniel Ayala is expected to be out for two to three weeks with an ankle problem while George Friend, Ryan Shotton and Anfernee Dijksteel are still sidelined.