Alderweireld: Spurs ideal for Vertonghen

The Belgian international has been linked with a move away from the Dutch giants in recent weeks, with the Gunners believed to be the front-runners for his signature.

Manager Harry Redknapp has been keeping a watchful eye over the 24-year-old’s progress and scouted the Ajax youth academy product in action against Sunday’s opponents Manchester United last month.

Vertonghen recently revealed he is keen to join a English side and branded Spurs an ‘amazing club’, fuelling speculation about a possible summer switch.

And defensive partner and Belgium team-mate Alderweireld believes he would be a perfect fit for the Premier League title contenders, who currently sit in third place, 10 points off favourites Manchester City.



"Tottenham Hotspur are a good club for him," he told Voetbal International.

"They compete at the top of a beautiful competition and he would also have a good chance of becoming a regular player.

"For Jan [Vertonghen] those are more important considerations than just a big bag of money."

Arsenal, Newcastle United and Inter Milan are also thought to be keeping tabs on the young defender, whose contract runs out in a little over 18 months' time.