Alderweireld wants Southampton stay
Toby Alderweireld said he would like to stay at Southampton instead of returning to Atletico Madrid once his loan deal expires at the end of the season.
Alderweireld is on a season-long deal from La Liga champions Atletico and the Belgium international centre-back has become an integral member of Southampton's squad since moving to St Mary's in September.
The 26-year-old has made 16 Premier League appearances for Ronald Koeman's side, who are in contention for a spot in Europe next season.
And Alderweireld said he would like to remain a Southampton player beyond the 2014-15 campaign, though the decision rests with parent club Atletico.
"If I could choose then of course I would like to stay here," Alderweireld told BBC Radio Solent.
"It's not up to me. Atletico could decide that they want me back. I have two years left there so it is difficult for me to answer the question.
"I'm enjoying the Premier League, I'm enjoying playing for Southampton - I love the club and I love the supporters.
"We'll see, I am enjoying it here and my mind and focus is on Southampton."
