Alderweireld wants Southampton stay

Alderweireld is on a season-long deal from La Liga champions Atletico and the Belgium international centre-back has become an integral member of Southampton's squad since moving to St Mary's in September.

The 26-year-old has made 16 Premier League appearances for Ronald Koeman's side, who are in contention for a spot in Europe next season.

And Alderweireld said he would like to remain a Southampton player beyond the 2014-15 campaign, though the decision rests with parent club Atletico.

"If I could choose then of course I would like to stay here," Alderweireld told BBC Radio Solent.

"It's not up to me. Atletico could decide that they want me back. I have two years left there so it is difficult for me to answer the question.

"I'm enjoying the Premier League, I'm enjoying playing for Southampton - I love the club and I love the supporters.

"We'll see, I am enjoying it here and my mind and focus is on Southampton."