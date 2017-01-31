Alessandrini leaves Marseille for LA Galaxy

LA Galaxy have confirmed the signing of midfielder Romain Alessandrini from Marseille.

The 27-year-old has completed a move to MLS after a bid rumoured to be worth close to €1.6million.

Alessandrini has signed a contract as a designated player that will reportedly see him earn between €1.2m and €1.4m.

"We are very excited to add a talented, attacking winger like Romain to our roster," LA Galaxy general manager Peter Vagenas told the club's official website.

"He is in the prime of his career and has spent time playing at a top division in Europe.

"Romain will play a valuable role in our team's success this season and we look forward to him joining the team ahead of the 2017 season."

Alessandrini, who progressed through the youth ranks at Marseille, re-joined the club from Rennes in 2014.

A foot injury kept him sidelined for much of the early part of the season and he struggled to force his way back into the side ahead of Florian Thauvin, Remy Cabella and Bouna Sarr, while the signing of Dimitri Payet hastened his departure.