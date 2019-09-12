Alessio will not change his training methods despite Broadfoot criticism

Kilmarnock manager Angelo Alessio has refuted Kirk Broadfoot’s claims about his training and insists he believes in his methods.

Broadfoot hit out at Alessio’s training style after he left the club to return to St Mirren on a two-year deal.

Broadfoot claimed former Italy, Juventus and Chelsea assistant manager Alessio’s training was boring, made him want to quit football and that players had to do extra sessions on their own as they were not fit enough under the Italian.

Alessio, however, revealed none of the players had complained about his training techniques and methods and insists he won’t change his style.

He said: “Every manager has their methods and I believe in my methods.

“I think the players can adopt my methods and I will see that in games and in the training.

“I wish Broadfoot all the best. Every manager they have their methods and, of course, I’m disappointed for Broadfoot.

“I think it’s normal in a team but it’s OK and my focus is for all the team, all the players believe in my convictions and believe in my methods.

“I don’t know if there are other players (training on their own), they have not said this to me. I have convictions in my methods and I continue this way.

“It’s impossible for the manager to keep all players happy because every week I have to decide the best 11 on the pitch and, of course, some players are unhappy because they are on the bench or stay in the stand, it’s normal.”

Scotland international Greg Taylor completed his move to Celtic on transfer deadline day.

Alessio had hoped to keep Taylor at Rugby Park but admits it was impossible to stand in his way when the Ladbrokes Premiership champions made their move.

He said: “I need to be realistic because at the end of the (transfer) market when a player wants to go to a bigger club it’s impossible to keep him.

“But I wish him all the best in the future and for his career, of course, not against us but it was an important opportunity for him.

“Greg is a good guy and a good professional and for this reason he will have a good opportunity to show this.”

Killie were busy on the final day of the transfer window as they secured a treble of loan signings in Connor Johnson, Harvey St Clair and Osman Sow.

They then added free agents Stephen Hendrie and Jan Koprivec after the window had closed.

And Alessio was pleased with the business he did.

He said: “In the last few days of the window we added new players and I’m happy because we completed the squad.

“We have a lot of games in this period and all the players can play and they will help the team to improve a lot.”