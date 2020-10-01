Alex Dyer ‘in limbo’ as Kilmarnock await further coronavirus test results

Alex Dyer admits Kilmarnock have been left in limbo ahead of their match against Motherwell after training was cancelled pending Covid-19 test results.

The Rugby Park club announced on Wednesday that three players had tested positive and were in self-isolation.

The Killie boss revealed that subsequent NHS tests on the three players also proved positive and another round of tests for his squad on Thursday morning meant preparations for the visit of the Steelmen on Friday night could not be finalised.

Dyer said: “We wanted to prepare for tomorrow but we can’t do.

“We are in limbo. We tested again this morning and we’re just waiting for results to come back later on today hopefully and we can plan ahead, and do what we have to do.

“The players are OK, as long as they are safe and well, which is the most important thing.

“You don’t learn this in any course, but it’s part of life, we have to get on with it and do the best we can.

“We have been doing the right thing but we are part of the community so there’s always going to be a chance that this happens to one of our players.

“We have a squad of players and hopefully the ones who haven’t been playing lately will get a chance to play and that’s why we have a squad, they’re all good enough to play.”

While Kilmarnock have won their last two matches and sit in fifth place in the Premiership, ninth-place Motherwell will travel to Ayrshire on the back of two comprehensive defeats to Hapoel Beer-Sheva and Rangers.

However, Dyer is taking no notice of form.

He said: “They are a good side and it is never a good time to play anyone.

“We’ve been playing well lately, we’ve been playing well from the start of the season, I’ve always said that.

“This is a tough league, you know what’s it’s like, you win a couple of games but then there’s always someone there ready to knock you down.

“Motherwell are a good side, with good players, so we know it’s going to be a tough game.

“It’s going to be even tougher now because obviously we have got players missing from the squad but like I said, we’ll have to get on with it and put out a good team and we’ll do the best we can.”