Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain picks out three Liverpool players he tries to learn from

Liverpool's front three have scored a combined 41 Premier League goals this season - more than 16 teams in the division, including Tottenham and Manchester United.

Oxlade-Chamberlain has also been in good goalscoring form, striking in consecutive games against West Ham and Southampton.

And the England midfielder says he is benefitting from lining up alongside Mane, Firmino and Salah.

"It helps playing [consistently]," he said of his own form. "I think I've played the last five now, which is really nice. That obviously helps you get a feeling with the way that the team's playing and with the boys around you.

"I think a lot of it's just down to maybe being a bit more clinical, getting myself in more areas where I can shoot and affect the game. Luckily, the last few have gone in.

"But that's what the top goalscorers do. We've got Mo, Sadio, Bobby and they set the example for anyone that wants to learn how to score goals. I get to watch them a lot and try to follow situations and put yourself in the position to score.

"We've got players that can find you, so there's always opportunities that this team creates.

"I'm delighted to have scored a couple of goals in the last two games, but it's about us all and making sure that we chip in where we can and finish the season strong now."

Firmino did not score in Saturday's 4-0 defeat of Southampton, but he did provide three assists as the Reds moved 22 points clear at the top of the Premier League.

And Oxlade-Chamberlain praised the Brazilian's selfless attitude and hard work for the team.

"It becomes a little bit normal when you play with that guy," he added.

"That's the way he plays and he does those magnificent things all the time. I love him, I absolutely love him. He's such a joy to play with and to feed off.

"He's always looking for others, he works for the team and his skills speak for themselves. He's a top man and we all love him."

