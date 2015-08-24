Alex Sandro: Evra is my idol

New Juventus signing Alex Sandro has revealed his idol to be Patrice Evra - the very man he will challenge for the starting left-back berth in Turin.

Brazil international Alex Sandro arrived at Juventus Stadium from Porto for a fee of €26million last week and says it has always been an ambition to play for the Serie A champions.

"Playing here has always been a dream for me and now it's coming true," he said. "Juventus was the perfect choice for me. Coming here will help me to develop as both a person and player.

"Juventus are a team I've always been fond of. As a youngster I admired Alessandro Del Piero and David Trezeguet.

"After Porto went out of the Champions League I cheered for Juventus."

Discussing his inspirations, Alex Sandro added: "Roberto Carlos and Patrice Evra are the two players who I've most looked up to."

Alex Sandro could make his debut when Juve take on Roma this weekend, having been an unused substitute for Sunday's 1-0 defeat to Udinese, and is hungry to play his own part in the club's history.

"I always give 100 per cent to win," he said. "I'm confident I'll be able to show my qualities both during games and in training.

"Serie A is a tough league and the most tactical in the world. I know playing here will help me to develop.

"We're working hard and will strive to win all the competitions we're involved in this season."