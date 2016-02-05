Alex Teixeira: I wanted Premier League move

Alex Teixeira has admitted he would have preferred a move to the Premier League after completing his €50million switch from Shakhtar Donetsk to Jiangsu Suning.

The Brazilian attacker was heavily linked with Chelsea and Liverpool in recent months, with the latter believed to be close to signing him in the January transfer window.

However, Liverpool eventually refused to meet Shakhtar's asking price, allowing Jiangsu to jump in and lure him to China.

Teixeira joins former Chelsea midfielder Ramires at Jiangsu, while Guangzhou Evergrande Taobao completed the capture of Jackson Martinez from Atletico Madrid as Chinese Super League clubs spent big during the window.

"Everyone always knew that I wanted to stay in Europe and move to an English Premier League club," Teixeira told the official Shakhtar website.

"I wanted to make it to the Premier League one day. But, unfortunately, all the proposals that came from them were somewhat unsubstantial and did not contain anything concrete.

"I received a serious offer from China, so of course I took it. I discussed it with my family and the people that are close to me. I consulted with my wife the most and she supported my decision.

"Despite the fact that it all took place at a lightning speed, I would not say that it was an easy decision. I just had to respond quickly.

"But leaving the people with whom I have worked for so many years and who helped me grow, with whom I made friends is, of course, difficult."