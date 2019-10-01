Alexis Sanchez chooses his best ever captain

Alexis Sanchez has named Barcelona legend Carles Puyol as his greatest ever captain.

The Chile international scored his first goal for Inter at the weekend, finding the net in a 3-1 victory over Sampdoria before being sent off for a second bookable offence.

The forward moved to San Siro on a season-long loan from Manchester United this summer, ending an unsuccessful 19-month stay at Old Trafford.

Sanchez previously represented Cobreloa, Colo-Colo, Boca Juniors, Udinese, Barcelona and Arsenal, winning two titles in Chile, one in Argentina, one in Spain and two FA Cups with the Gunners.

He was also a key part of the Chilean national team’s golden era, helping his country win back-to-back Copas America in 2015 and 2016.

But when asked to name the best captain he has played under, Sanchez returned to his club career and chose former Barcelona centre-back Puyol ahead of his return to the Camp Nou in the Champions League this week.

“When I arrived, there was talk that it might be the best Barcelona in history,” Sanchez told UEFA.

“There was [Lionel] Messi, [Pep] Guardiola, Xavi [Hernandez], [Andres] Iniesta... and there was Puyol, who to me is an amazing captain, the best I've had in my career.

“At Barcelona, I learned a lot in terms of improving. I had quality players by my side, who had won a World Cup, and each day they would improve their physique and their communication on the pitch.”

Inter have made a superb start to the Serie A season, winning each of their first six games to sit two points clear of Juventus at the top of the table.

They only managed a 1-1 draw against Slavia Prague on matchday one of the Champions League, though, and are therefore under pressure to avoid defeat by Barcelona on Wednesday.

