Here’s how much Manchester United have paid Alexis Sanchez per start

Manchester United are on the verge of breaking the £30m barrier paid to Alexis Sanchez since his move from Arsenal last year.

The Chile international has been a major disappointment since arriving at Old Trafford in January 2018.

Sanchez, who earns £391,000 a week and an additional £75,000 per appearance, has scored just one Premier League goal this season, while he has not completed 90 minutes since the opening weekend.

And the Daily Mail have calculated that one more weekly pay packet will mean Sanchez has received in excess of £30m from United in the last 15 months.

He has made just 30 starts for the Red Devils in that time, meaning the ex-Barcelona forward has in effect been paid £1m every time he has been named in an XI by Jose Mourinho or Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Inter are said to be keeping tabs on Sanchez ahead of a possible summer swoop, but his substantial salary could prove unaffordable for potential suitors.

