‘Alfie had a long-running feud with Roy, so we expected a bad challenge, but when it came we were shocked. Keane just walked straight down the tunnel’: Ex-Manchester City defender reflects on infamous 2001 derby against Manchester United

Manchester United and Manchester City's meeting at Old Trafford in April 2001 has since become synonymous for Roy Keane's challenge on Alf-Inge Haaland, but the severity of the tackle even shocked those playing in the game.

Tackling the Norwegian knee-high towards the end of the game, Keane received his marching orders during the 1-1 draw. Keane later received an extra five-game ban and £150,000 fine by the FA after the Irishman stated in his autobiography that he intended to "hurt" Halaand (along with some profanities), which was deemed a premeditated assault.

The feud had started four years before, when Keane suffered a cruciate ligament injury that kept him out for most of the 1997/98 season, caused by an attempt to tackle Haaland, who played for Leeds United at the time. As Keane lay on the ground following the tackle, Haaland reportedly accused Keane of feigning injury, sparking their feud which came to a head four years later.

Roy Keane's challenge on Alf-Inge Haaland 'shocked' Manchester City defender Steve Howey

Keane and Haaland in that infamous match (Image credit: Getty Images)

Manchester City defender Steve Howey scored in the 84th minute against Manchester United to snatch a point in their battle to survive relegation, which they ultimately failed to stave off. His equaliser has since been massively overshadowed by Roy Keane's sending off a minute later, though.

"Alfie had a long-running feud with Roy, so we expected a bad challenge, but when it came even we were surprised," Howey tells FourFourTwo. "That was an era in which Man City were nowhere near United's level, but it was a derby game, so we knew it was a massive game anyway.

Howey leads Manchester City out against Manchester United (Image credit: Getty Images)

"Standing in the tunnel before that game, you sensed bad blood in the air. We knew it was going to kick off and we were ready for that. But when that tackle came in, we were shocked.

"I don’t think Keane even stopped – he just walked straight down the tunnel. That challenge had a massive effect on Alfie and he never really recovered from it. That was sad."

Haaland never managed a full game after that tackle, but while Keane is often blamed for ending the Norwegian's career, that isn't necessarily the case. Haaland admitted that he had already had plenty of issues with his left knee, with it later becoming clear that Keane's challenge was on his right thigh - with the left knee managing to escape without a knock.

In fact, Haaland managed to complete the game at Old Trafford that day, before playing a midweek friendly for his country a few days later as well as 68 minutes in Manchester City's next league game.