Rangers' Alfred Morelos rejects huge offer from China – report

Rangers striker Alfredo Morelos has turned down a lucrative move to the Chinese Super League, according to Sky Sports.

The Colombia international is said to have rejected Hebei China Fortune's offer of a three-year contract worth £30m.

The Chinese outfit were willing to meet Rangers' asking price for the forward, thought to be in excess of £15m.

However, Hebei opted against submitting a formal bid when Morelos made it clear that he was not interested in a transfer to East Asia.

The former HJK frontman has already scored four goals this season, helping Rangers to victories over St Joseph's and Progres Niederkorn in the Europa League.

And having snubbed an approach from China, Morelos will now look to better his 2018/19 haul of 30 goals in all competitions for Steven Gerrard's men.

