All to play for in Ligue 1 title race, says Matuidi

Lyon goalkeeper Anthony Lopes was in fine form as the leaders held champions PSG to a 1-1 draw at Stade de Gerland to remain a point better off than Laurent Blanc's third-placed side.

Clinton N'Jie's 31st-minute strike put Lyon in front and Lopes continued to thwart PSG in their efforts for an equaliser until Zlatan Ibrahimovic struck from the penalty spot after 69 minutes - only after his first effort had been saved but called back for encroachment.

Midfielder Matuidi believes PSG deserved all three points, but does not believe the draw will be costly as the Parisian giants attempt to defend their title.

"We deserved to win, but luck wasn't on our side. We played well. We played some good football. We were up against an excellent goalkeeper and he should be congratulated.

"We didn't do what we needed to do to open the scoring. There are still a lot of points left to win in the league and we will do everything to claim that top spot."