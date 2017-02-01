All smiles for Gerrard as he begins new Liverpool role

The first day at a new job is always nerve racking but Steven Gerrard looked excited as he began the next stage of his career with Liverpool on Wednesday.

After coming through the youth ranks at Anfield, Gerrard became a Liverpool legend during his 17-years as a professional with the Reds.

Gerrard bid an emotional farewell at the end of the 2014-15 season and spent 18 months in MLS with LA Galaxy, before it was announced last week that he would return to Liverpool as a full-time academy coach.

The Reds revealed Gerrard would "serve as a coach at the youth complex in Kirkby, operating in a wide-ranging role in the professional development phase of young players".

Working closely with academy director Alex Inglethorpe, it will be the first step on the management rung for Gerrard, who has been touted as a future Liverpool boss.

Gerrard was shown pictured with a smile on his face on Liverpool's Twitter account after reporting for duty for the first time in his new role on Wednesday.

Welcome back, Steven Gerrard!He starts his new role at the Academy today! February 1, 2017

Gerrard took to Instagram to mark the occasion, posting a picture showing his coaching kit emblazoned with Liverpool's club crest.