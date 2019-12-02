All you need to know ahead of Amazon’s Premier League debut

Amazon Prime’s first foray into screening Premier League matches starts this week.

All 10 midweek matches will be shown as the streaming giant muscles in on the UK football market.

Here, the PA news agency looks at a new way to watch live top-flight English football.

How many matches will be shown?

Manchester City and boss Pep Guardiola, pictured, will grace Amazon’s coverage in the December 3 trip to Burnley (Owen Humphreys/PA)

Amazon will broadcast 20 matches between December 3 and 5 and December 26 and 27. Five matches will be shown simultaneously on December 4, with customers able to watch whichever game they want.

How does it work?

Amazon Prime members can watch live Premier League football on hundreds of devices using the Prime Video app. Customers can watch online, on mobile devices, tablets, through games consoles, smart TVs and through systems like BT TV. New customers can join for £7.99 a month or £79 for the year, while non members can start a 30-day free trial.

Who is hosting?

Peter Crouch, pictured, will be among Amazon’s Premier League pundits (Nick Potts/PA)

Every match will have its own dedicated pundits and hosts. Gabby Logan, Eilidh Barbour and Jim Rosenthal will lead the presenting roster, with Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer, Peter Crouch, Roberto Martinez, Lee Dixon, Harry Redknapp, Jermaine Jenas, Alex Scott, Peter Schmeichel and Michael Owen among the pundits.

Clive Tyldesley, pictured, will take on commentating duties for Amazon’s Premier League coverage (Mike Egerton/PA)

Amazon have assembled a host of top commentators to call the matches, with Clive Tyldesley, Jon Champion and Conor McNamara leading the line-up.