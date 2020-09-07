All you need to know about Denmark ahead of England’s Nations League clash

England end their first international break in 10 months with a Nations League match in Denmark.

Ahead of the Copenhagen clash, the PA news agency takes a look at the Three Lions’ opponents on Tuesday.

ENGLAND ON TOP

Tuesday evening will be the 20th meeting of the countries and first since a friendly in 2014. Daniel Sturridge’s late goal secured a 1-0 win at Wembley on what proved to be long-serving left-back Ashley Cole’s final match for the Three Lions. Denmark have only managed three wins in this fixture since playing out a goalless draw in their first meeting in 1948, while England will be looking to add to their impressive 12 victories on Tuesday evening.

PLAYERS

There are plenty of familiar faces in the Denmark squad. Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel will be between the sticks – just as he was when the sides last met in 2014 – while Chelsea’s Andreas Christensen, towering Southampton defender Jannik Vestergaard and Brentford’s Henrik Dalsgaard could play in front of him. Christian Norgaard, another Bees player, and Tottenham new-boy Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg are midfield options along with former Spurs star Christian Eriksen. Martin Braithwaite, who has gone from Middlesbrough to Barcelona in recent years, is one attacking option.

MANAGER

Age Hareide oversaw Denmark’s qualification for Euro 2020 but Kasper Hjulmand will lead them into the competition after the coronavirus pandemic saw the tournament pushed back a year. The former Lyngby, Mainz and Nordsjaelland boss has long been lined up to take the reins, having last June agreed to come in at the end of Hareide’s deal.

FORM

Denmark qualified for Euro 2020 as runners-up to Switzerland in their group, which they rounded off with a 1-1 draw in the Republic of Ireland last November. When international football returned 10 months later amid the pandemic, the Danes had their new manager at the helm. Hjulmand’s one game to date was Saturday’s 2-0 Nations League loss to Belgium, but his side impressed in patches and should prove a stern test for England.