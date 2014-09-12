Allam wants to stay, says Hull boss Bruce

Controversial Hull owner Allam told the press on Thursday that he would either finally succeed in changing the club's name to Hull Tigers, or sell the Premier League outfit based on "whichever came first".

Allam has consistently courted debate in his bid to rename the club and although it died down late last term, the Egyptian is keen to revive his plans, having appealed to the Court of Arbitartion for Sport over the Football Association's rejection of his plans.

But Bruce is positive that Allam is set on remaining at Hull after spending over £13 million on transfer deadline day to lure Uruguay forward Abel Hernandez and midfielder Mohamed Diame to the club.

Allam also sanctioned the season-long loan arrivals of attacking pair Hatem Ben Arfa and Gaston Ramirez, who will add great quality to Hull's options.

And Bruce – who said life at Hull was "business as usual" despite Allam's comments on Thursday – said: "Deep down he doesn't really want to sell but he feels that passionately about it – we have to respect [him].

"He thinks the club can really move forward with the name change.

"You only have to see what he did on deadline day. That's not the actions of a man who wants to sell the club.

"If we're going to survive and get bigger and better, we need the supporters to get behind the team and make this a fortress, like it's always been.

"It is going to be the most difficult season. We've had a fantastic couple of years but we need to maintain it and stay here [in the Premier League]."

Bruce said "there was no chance" that all four of his new signings would start against West Ham at the KC Stadium on Monday.

And Hull fans may have to wait to see Hernandez in action after Bruce revealed he was still waiting for a visa in Italy.

"I can't see him [Hernandez] being available for Monday," he added.