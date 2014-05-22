Allardyce on board with West Ham plans

The club confirmed on Tuesday that Allardyce, after much speculation surrounding his future, will remain as manager for the 2014-15 campaign.

West Ham's statement also underlined some specific objectives for Allardyce, including the implementation of a more expansive style, with the team's approach style this season coming under criticism from some sections of the Upton Park faithful.

The changes include bringing in an attacking coach, and Allardyce was wholly welcoming of that notion.

"I'm enthusiastic about that idea," he told the club's official website.

"We all agreed that whoever comes in has to be qualified and of the right type to supplement our already highly qualified backroom staff, in whom I have complete confidence.

"The appointment is absolutely down to me and the challenge is to find the right person to help us score more goals next season, because that is what we need to do.

"I am happy and proud to continue for another season as West Ham manager.

"I have had good, fruitful meetings with my employers and we are all in agreement that we want to move this great club forward in a united way.

"To that end we - the board, the staff, the players - are unified in wanting to create an exciting team for next season, one that is going to be better than last season.

"Entertainment value, contrary to what some people say and think, is high on my list and always has been because this is an entertainment business."