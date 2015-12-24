Allardyce hoping for early Sunderland signings

Sam Allardyce is hoping Sunderland commence their transfer business quickly and complete at least one new signing early in January.

The 61-year-old revealed he would be looking to bring in new faces following the 3-1 loss to Chelsea last weekend.

Younes Kaboul has since been ruled out of the forthcoming festive fixtures, while Lee Cattermole is still struggling with a back injury, so Allardyce is keen to delve into the transfer market as soon as the window opens next month.

"We hope we can pull one of these off in the early stages of January," Allardyce told BBC Radio Newcastle.

"We're in negotiations in a lot of areas, various matters, positions and players.

"Who's available, what's the talent of the player and will he come to Sunderland?

"Does he want to play in the Premier League and what are the financial aspects?

"Those processes are ongoing here and have been the last few weeks."