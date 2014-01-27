Allardyce: More West Ham signings unlikely

Allardyce has endured a frustrating transfer window, but was finally able to add to his squad when the Italian duo joined the Premier League strugglers on loan for the rest of the season on Saturday.

Midfielder Nocerino moved to Upton Park from Milan and Borriello followed from Roma to bolster the London club as they battle to avoid relegation.

Allardyce is reportedly lining up another bid for Leeds United striker Ross McCormack, but the former Newcastle United boss is not anticipating the recruitment of more new faces before the window closes on Friday.

"I don't expect to be too busy now. Those two signings reach our 25-man squad limit so I don't see us doing any more business," he said on Monday.

The West Ham boss revealed that Nocerino could come straight into the squad for Wednesday's London derby at Chelsea, but Borriello is not match fit.

He added: "Antonio is very excited to play in the Premier League. He's very excited and wants to get into the Italy squad for the World Cup.

"Antonio is fine to be selected as soon as possible, whereas Marco needs a bit of time as he hasn't played a game for six weeks."

Winston Reid has given Allardyce more grounds for optimism by returning to training following a spell on the sidelines with an ankle injury, and fellow defender Guy Demel (concussion) could face Chelsea.

"Things are looking good on the injury front. We've got our defensive players back into training, including Winston Reid," Allardyce added.