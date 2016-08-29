Allardyce ready for Hart transfer disruption

Sam Allardyce says he will be ready should Joe Hart's future become a distraction for his squad ahead of England's World Cup qualifier in Slovakia on Sunday.

Hart has been dropped by new Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola, with the goalkeeper's only appearance coming in the second leg of a Champions League play-off victory over Steaua Bucharest.

The arrival of Claudio Bravo from Barcelona appears set to force Hart out of the club ahead of the transfer window closing on Wednesday.

Everton, Sunderland and Torino are reportedly among the potential suitors for Hart, and Allardyce feels communication will be key during the player's time with England.

"I'm sure if there is anything in the pipeline that Joe will tell us that this may happen," Allardyce told a news conference.

"We can get ready for it just in case it does."

Allardyce joked that he was delighted to be free of the transfer-window stresses of a club manager, adding: "I'm exceptionally pleased that I'm not dealing with the last few days [of the window] in the Premier League.

"I think it can be a distraction [for the national team]. We'll address the players today that, for anything in that area, for us to know as quickly as possible and deal with it as quickly as we possibly can.

"How we deal with it, I don't quite know yet because I'm sat here for the first time.

"It is a difficult position. Hopefully there'll be no challenges in that way for me between now and when the window shuts on Wednesday."