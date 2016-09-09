Allegri adamant Juve will not rush Marchisio comeback

Massimiliano Allegri insists Juventus will not take any risks with Claudio Marchisio following his knee injury and will gradually ease the midfielder back into action.

The Italy international suffered a cruciate ligament rupture in Juventus' win over Palermo back in April.

He took part for bits of Thursday's training session as he slowly edges closer to a return, but Allegri is adamant they will take things one step at a time with the 30-year-old.

"Marchisio's recovery from injury is coming along well," Allegri stated at a news conference.

"But we will not be rushing him back into action.

"It is important that he reaches peak condition before we gradually ease him into full training sessions and, eventually, matches."

Marchisio has made well over 300 appearances in all competitions for Juventus since making his first-team debut in 2006-07, winning five Serie A titles with the Turin giants.