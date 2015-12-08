Allegri backs Benitez for Madrid success

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri has backed Real Madrid boss Rafael Benitez to come good at the Spanish giants.

Benitez has come under fire from sections of the Spanish media despite Madrid having only lost twice in La Liga this season.

Madrid are third after 14 games and sit just four points behind leaders and title holders Barcelona.

And Allegri, who faced Benitez many times while the Spaniard was at Napoli prior to joining Madrid this season, believes the 55-year-old will enjoy success in the Spanish capital.

"Working for Real Madrid isn't easy. Benitez did really well at Napoli and I'm convinced that Real Madrid will do well with him," Allegri said.

Benitez's men are also undefeated in the Champions League, however they were kicked out of the Copa del Rey after fielding the ineligible Denis Cheryshev.

"For the Copa del Rey, Real Madrid had a communication error and they're out of the competition. This can happen," Allegri added.

Madrid are preparing to face Group A strugglers Malmo in the final matchday of the Champions League on Tuesday, while Allegri's Juve come up against Sevilla in Group D.