Allegri backs Juve to get back into Serie A title race

Massimiliano Allegri is confident Juventus will still be challenging for the Serie A title at the end of the season, despite their disappointing opening to 2015-16.

A 0-0 draw with Inter in Sunday's Derby d'Italia at San Siro means Juve have won just two of their first eight league matches.

Having been crowned champions in each of the past four seasons, Juve's squad is full of experienced campaigners and Allegri insists they will be in title contention come May.

"I don't know if we'll win the Scudetto, but we will definitely get back into the race. That's for certain," he told Sky Sport Italia.

"I don't want us to get caught up in the anxiety of the situation now, as there's a long way to go.

"The plan is to be challenging by the start of March and then we'll see about a final push. Getting one point here doesn't move the table much, but it stops Inter breaking away, we kept a clean sheet and put in a strong performance.

"Once again, we have to realise a team that scores nine goals in eight games cannot win the Scudetto, so we've got to improve our finishing."

Defences were on top in a low-key affair at San Siro, Inter striking the crossbar through Marcelo Brozovic, while Juve hit the woodwork themselves when Sami Khedira sent a golden chance against the post 20 minutes from time.

"We needed the same determination in attack that Andrea Barzagli had when defending," Allegri said.

"We lack goals, a team like ours cannot score so few goals [nine] after eight rounds.

"We have to improve on the timing of runs and passes, but let's also not forget that I've only had the full squad for two days. It was a decent performance in the circumstances."