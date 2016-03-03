Allegri does not have a Real Madrid secret, insists Marotta

Juventus director Giuseppe Marotta insists Massimiliano Allegri is not secretly plotting a move to Real Madrid.

According to reports in Italy, the Santiago Bernabeu are side eyeing the 48-year-old as their next head coach, with Zinedine Zidane's long-term future uncertain.

Allegri is only under contract with Juve for one more season after this campaign is over, but Marotta does not foresee there being any issues with a new deal – even though discussions are yet to begin.

"There is plenty of affection and respect in our relationship with Allegri," Marotta told La Gazzetta dello Sport.

"No secrets are being kept between us and nothing is secret even between Real Madrid and Juventus.

"In terms of a renewal, no negotiations have been initiated at this moment. We haven't been available to talk about figures yet. Therefore, Allegri is unable to refuse anything or take time to decide on anything.

"There has been no offer from our side to date. Either way, as I have often said, our objective is to continue with Allegri as he has only just begun [here] – the contract is just a formality."

Allegri had previously been linked with the manager's position at Chelsea, which former Juve boss Antonio Conte is now a leading contender for.