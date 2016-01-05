Allegri doubtful Juventus squad can be improved in January

Massimiliano Allegri believes Juventus already have a squad capable of achieving their objectives but says the club could still enter the transfer market.

In the off-season the Turin giants lost Andrea Pirlo, Arturo Vidal and Carlos Tevez, key figures as Juve claimed their fourth successive Scudetto and reached the Champions League final in 2014-15.

Paulo Dybala and Alex Sandro were big-money reinforcements ahead of the new campaign, while Mario Mandzukic, Simone Zaza and Hernanes were also signed.

The Juve coach is pleased with the squad at his disposal and insisted there are very few players who could genuinely strengthen the group.

"In terms of the transfer market we've already discussed things with the club, we talked about strategy and evaluations," said Allegri.

"Don't ask me for names, surnames, types of players, because I won't speak about that. What I will say is that in a squad which is already competitive, we can only include players who will improve us.

"Apart from all that, I'm not the driving force behind it, because I don't deal with the transfer market.

"That said, the January transfer window is long, because when the window is open there's always instability.

"Fortunately we have a very competitive squad, which only a select few players could improve."

Zaza has been tipped by some to leave the club, having struggled for game-time in his debut season with the defending champions.

However, Allegri believes the 24-year-old would be better served by remaining at the club he joined from Sassuolo in July.

"First of all, Zaza has grown a lot and is doing well at Juventus. I don't understand why he would leave, and why there's this talk," he added.

"He's a player with great quality, who has improved a lot and is important for us. It's right that he stays with us."