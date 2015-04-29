Allegri eager to seal title at Sampdoria

Massimiliano Allegri is eager for Juventus to wrap up the Serie A title at Sampdoria on Saturday after a 3-2 victory over Fiorentina left the champions needing only one point to claim fourth consecutive title.

The Turin giants responded to Sunday's shock derby defeat to Torino by coming from behind to see off Vincenzo Montella's faltering side on Wednesday.

A Gonzalo Rodriguez penalty put Fiorentina in front, but Fernando Llorente equalised three minutes later and Carlos Tevez put the runaway leaders in front on the stroke of half-time.

Tevez struck again after Rodriguez missed another spot-kick to ensure that Josip Ilicic's late free-kick was too little, too late for the Florence outfit - who have now lost four consecutive Serie A matches.

Juve lead second-placed Lazio by 14 points with five games remaining, so a draw would clinch the Scudetto this weekend and coach Allegri wants to get the job done ahead of the first leg of their UEFA Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid on Tuesday.

He said: "We'll look to claim the point we need in Genoa and then focus on the Champions League and Coppa Italia [final against Lazio on June 7].

"I'm happy with how the game went and the team's performance. These lads are having an extraordinary term."

Allegri also had positive news of midfielder Paul Pogba, who has been sidelined for over a month with a hamstring injury.

"Pogba? He’ll have another test tomorrow but I think all will be OK, meaning he should join up with the team next week," he said.