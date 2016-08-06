Allegri flags October return for Marchisio

Juventus midfielder Claudio Marchisio is due to return from injury in October, according to head coach Massimiliano Allegri.

Having ruptured his cruciate ligament in a 4-0 win over Palermo in April, the 30-year-old midfielder missed the chance to represent Italy at Euro 2016.

However, Allegri has assured Juve fans Marchisio is well on the road to regaining full fitness.

"Marchisio's recovery is progressing well," he told the media.

"He's started running and he worked with the ball. I think the recovery time is estimated for October.

"The difference between the start of October and the end of October is a difference of 30 days so we'll say the middle of October!"

Marchisio has played a role in each of Juve's five consecutive Serie A titles, having broken into the team during their time in the second tier.