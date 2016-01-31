Allegri focused on Scudetto as Juve equal win record

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri claims he does not care about his side equaling the club's run of successive Serie A victories, but praised their convincing display in Sunday's 4-0 win at Chievo.

Alvaro Morata scored twice in the first half at the Stadio Marc'Antonio Bentegodi before Alex Sandro and Paul Pogba completed the triumph in Verona.

It matched Juve's record run of 12 successive league victories in a single season - set during 2013-14 - and kept the pressure on Napoli in the title race.

Aside from a Roberto Inglese effort well saved by Gianluigi Buffon in the final stages, Juve were rarely troubled and Allegri was thrilled to see his side continue the recovery from a woeful start to their Scudetto defence.

But, asked about equaling the record, the Italian told reporters: "I do not care. I'd like to do 20 straight wins, but even then maybe we would not be able to win the Scudetto.

"The run is proving successful, although I did not expect it happen so quickly. There are still 16 games left, but we are in a good moment and now we have to continue like this and improve further.

"There is still room for individual growth, both mentally and physically. Just see the final shot from Pogba, when he took the cross down and hit it hard [and hit the crossbar] when he could have placed the ball.

"We must not forget what or where we were after 10 games. That will remind us to keep the pressure high.

"The team played a good game from a technical point of view and in terms of the intensity in our play.

"There was only one error in the finale, which needed some great goalkeeping from Buffon, but it was a nice match."

Genoa are next up for Juve, who face Bayern Munich in the last 16 of the Champions League and still have a Coppa Italia final to come against Inter in March.