Allegri 'happy' at Juventus amid Chelsea reports

Juventus coach Massimiliano Allegri says he has unfinished business with the Serie A champions following fresh reports suggesting he is set to become the Chelsea manager next season.

Speculation in Italy on Friday suggested the Premier League club have targeted Allegri as the long-term successor to Jose Mourinho when Guus Hiddink's interim reign comes to a close at the end of the season.

The former Milan boss refused to discuss his future beyond this season on Saturday, telling reporters: "When it comes to my future, all [will be known] in good time.

"Today what I will say is, as I have said before, that I’m happy here. I have a contract until 2017 and we are working well.

"We have many commitments and three important goals to achieve. For the future, we do not talk about anything."

Juve travel to lowly Frosinone on Sunday, before taking on leaders Napoli in a top-of-the-table clash at the Juventus Stadium on Wednesday.

Allegri's side boast a club-record 13-game winning run in league ahead of their trip to Frosinone but after a hard-fought 1-0 win over Genoa in midweek, Allegri warned of taking points for granted.

"Outside there is a lot of euphoria but Wednesday's game [against Genoa] has brought us down to earth, there are no easy games," he added.

"The title race is not just between Juventus and Napoli. There is also Inter, Fiorentina, Roma and AC Milan. We do not forget that 15 games ago we were way behind. Anything can happen.

"Tomorrow we have to win to get to the clash with Napoli in the best way. We must not make calculations as in the home game against Frosinone we dropped two points."

Juve will be without Patrice Evra for this weekend's clash due to illness while Kwadwo Asamoah, Sami Khedira and Mario Mandzukic also remain absent.