Allegri hoping home advantage seals top spot

The Serie A champions take on Atletico Madrid at Juventus Stadium on Tuesday, with Diego Simeone's side already assured of their progress to the last 16.

Juventus need a point to guarantee their own qualification, but a victory by two or more goals would see them leapfrog Atletico and advance as group winners.

With Juve's strong record at home - they are unbeaten at Juventus Stadium in 38 matches, since a 2-0 defeat to Bayern Munich in the Champions League quarter-finals in April 2013 - Allegri believes they are well placed to secure top spot.

"Our aim is to get through as group winners," he said. "It would enable us to face a second-placed team in the next round.

"It's crucial for us to get to the last 16. We need to put in a strong display from a technical standpoint.

"We're playing for first place and a spot in the knockout stages. They [Atletico] need to think about holding on to top spot.

"The Champions League last 16 is our first target of the season. Tomorrow we have the opportunity to achieve it.

"Our fans will get behind us all the way tomorrow, giving us an important boost as we aim to come away with the win.

"We're at home with the fans behind us. We're in good shape but know it will be a tough one against an in-form side.

"Juve and Atletico are both excellent teams. Atleti won La Liga and were a whisker away from lifting the Champions League.

"Simeone's done a fine job. Finishing above Real and Barcelona is a top achievement, as is getting to the Champions League final."