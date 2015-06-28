Allegri: I like Isco and Oscar

Massimiliano Allegri nominated Real Madrid's Isco and Oscar of Chelsea when asked who could replace Andrea Pirlo and Carlos Tevez at Juventus.

With Tevez having moved to boyhood club Boca Juniors over the weekend and Andrea Pirlo expected to confirm his departure to New York City in MLS soon, a creative hole is set to appear in Juventus' squad ahead of the 2015-16 season.

In a wide-ranging interview with La Repubblica, Allegri was asked whether playing a genuine 'number 10' or creative attacking midfielder was "a tactical need or a desire reflected in narcissism".

The Juventus coach responded: "Both. Without Tevez and Pirlo, Juve will have to change, to experiment.

"I would like an inventor of the game - it's never boring, the wildcard in a balanced game plan.

"Narcissism in moderate amounts is not harmful to health. I like Isco of Real Madrid and the Brazilian Oscar, whilst out of the Italian youngsters I like [Sassuolo's Domenico] Berardi and [Fiorentina's Federico] Bernardeschi."

Ironically, neither Pirlo nor Tevez were genuine 'number 10s' with the former making his name as a deep-lying playmaker, while the latter was more of a striker than a classic playmaker.

Oscar, whose contract with Chelsea runs until June 2019, is considered by some to be on the market as Jose Mourinho looks to sign Juventus midfielder Paul Pogba, while Isco - contracted with Real until the end of the 2017-18 season - is believed to be interested in a move away from Spain's capital.

Interestingly, Juventus part-owned Berardi until just last week when they agreed a deal for Sassuolo to buy the player outright.