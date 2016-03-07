Allegri: I'll be at Juventus next season

Massimiliano Allegri has vowed to stay at Juventus for at least another year despite reports linking him with a move away from Turin.

The former AC Milan boss has been linked with Chelsea and Real Madrid, though he last week denied having contact with any other club.

Speaking after he was awarded the Panchina d'Oro for being voted Serie A's best coach for 2014-15, he told Sky Sport Italia: "Next year, I will still be the coach of Juventus because I have another year on my contract. There's never been anything [with other clubs].

"I'm fine here and there are no problems. Now we're thinking of a fifth Scudetto in a row and the Coppa Italia. We work to improve every year."

Allegri picked up the prize, which is voted for by coaching staff from within Italy's top flight, after guiding Juve to the domestic double and the Champions League final last season.

But the 48-year-old denied that winning Europe's top prize has become an "obsession" for the Old Lady as they prepare for next week's last-16 second leg with Bayern Munich at the Allianz Arena.

"Bayern are one of the favourites for the Champions League. I don't count the fact that they haven't won their last couple of matches," he said.

"The Champions League is a dream, but not an obsession."

Juve came from 2-0 down to earn a 2-2 first-leg draw against the German champions.