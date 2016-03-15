Allegri: Juventus can cope with Dybala absence

Massimiliano Allegri is confident Juventus are fully equipped to cope with the absences of Paulo Dybala, Giorgio Chiellini and Claudio Marchisio in the Champions League last-16 second-leg tie against Bayern Munich.

The Serie A champions, runners-up in Europe's premier competition last season, fought back from two goals down to draw 2-2 in Turin in the first leg.

However, Juve's attempt to reach the quarter-finals has been hindered by the loss of the key trio for Wednesday's contest, with Dybala and Marchisio (both calf) joining Chiellini (leg) on the sidelines.

Nevertheless, Allegri is optimistic about his side's chances of making it through.

"Our squad is capable of dealing with injuries. It's not important who plays, but how they play," Allegri said at a news conference on Tuesday.

"Whoever crosses the white line for us will put in a great display. Dybala does not have any torn muscles, but I decided to leave him at home because I didn't want to risk him.

"We'll decide [on Wednesday] about Mario Mandzukic. He trained with the team [on Tuesday] and is in good shape.

"'Alvaro Morata's condition is improving, he's in great shape. It would have been tough for me to leave him out.

"I still haven't decided on my starting XI."

Juventus need goals at the Allianz Arena in order to eliminate the Bundesliga champions due to Bayern's away goals, but Allegri has urged his men not to get overzealous.

"We'll need a great performance. Both teams will have to take risks," he added.

"We need to show calm. We'll have to defend at times but also need to be clear-headed in attack.

"It's a shame that one of the two teams will exit the Champions League. Here's hoping it's Bayern."