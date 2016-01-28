Allegri: Juventus yet to seal final berth

Massimiliano Allegri refuses to believe Juventus have sealed their place in the Coppa Italia final, despite watching his side cruise to a 3-0 first-leg victory over Inter Milan.

Alvaro Morata netted either side of half-time to claim his first goals since October, as in-form strike-partner Pablo Dybala notched his seventh goal in nine games.

Inter also saw defender Jeison Murillo dismissed for a second bookable offence late in the tie to rubber-stamp a terrible game for the fellow title challengers.

Despite the convincing victory, former AC Milan boss Allegri feels their place in the tournament decider is not set in stone.

"Right now Juventus is fine, the guys played a good match," he told reporters. "It was not easy; we were good in defence but we have to improve in the build-up phase.

"I would say that at this time we are taking away great satisfaction [from the performance] but we still have much to do.

"We still [have to get to] the Coppa Italia final and we are second in the league, not first."

Juve have won 14 of their last 15 matches in all competitions and have closed the gap to Napoli at the summit of Serie A to two points following a disappointing start to the season.