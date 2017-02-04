Allegri pays tribute to Evra

Massimiliano Allegri has thanked Patrice Evra for his off-field influence after the Frenchman's move to Marseille saw Juventus suffer "an important loss".

The 35-year-old left-back enjoyed two-and-a-half years in Turin after joining from Manchester United in July 2014 and played a role in successive Serie A titles triumphs.

But Evra's appearances got significantly more sporadic this season, with just three starts and three more outings from the bench to his name in league action.

Juve and Allegri ultimately allowed Evra to depart and, although he was strongly linked with a return to Old Trafford, he headed back to France and joined Marseille towards the end of the January transfer window.

Speaking to reporters, Allegri said: "I thank Patrice for all he brought to the side, including his experience in the locker room which helped some young players to grow.

"It's an important loss, but we both made this choice and he showed great responsibility and honesty to admit he didn't feel prepared to play every now and then.

"I realise it was hard to accept that role when he started at Manchester United and Juventus for 10 years."